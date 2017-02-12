Grammys Worst Dressed: Katy Perry & Other Hot Mess Looks On The Red Carpet

REX/Shutterstock

One way to ensure you get noticed on the red carpet is with an outrageous outfit — and so many stars brought out the wackiest looks we have ever seen at the Grammy Awards. Check them all out here and let us know which one you liked the least.

You saw the best dressed, now feast your eyes on the worst looks to come down the red carpet at the Staples Center for the 2017 Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 11. From CDs to balls and everything in between, these outrageous looks turned heads for all the wrong reasons.

Girl Crush looked like something out of a Candy Land nightmare in her skirt and matching bustier top — in fact, it was like she got into a fight with a ball pit at her local McDonald’s.

Juliette Larthe was the conductor of the hot mess express at the Grammys, making quite the entrance in her sheer dress and combat boots — in fact, her get-up was like a sexy take on a Nightmare Before Christmas costume.

While I’m all for a metallic moment, CeeLo Green took the trend a little too literal when he stepped out looking like the entire Trump residence threw up on him in his full-on evil alien costume and sent Twitter into a meme frenzy. Beyonce, on the other hand, totally rocked the metallic trend the right way in her gorgeous gold gown.

I thought Katy Perry took a risk in her sequin, feathered frock but in my eyes it totally paid off — I loved the dress on the songstress! Unfortunately, not everyone shared my sentiment — her gown was definitely quite questionable.

While these looks were so outrageous, they weren’t alone! See who else turned heads for the wrong seasons and VOTE for which look you liked the least.

