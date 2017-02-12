Nick Jonas & More Of The Hottest Hunks At The Grammy Awards — See Sexy Pics

AP Images, REX/Shutterstock

Step aside, ladies! The guys were dressed to impressed and ready to steal the spotlight at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12, rocking their most dapper ensembles. Nick and Joe Jonas, and a lot more hunks lit up the red carpet with their creative approaches to a classic suit!

Hubba, hubba! Brothers Nick and Joe Jonas and more of the entertainment world’s finest men sizzled in their suits on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Although the A-list ladies often take center stage with their fashion displays at award shows, the guys certainly gave them a run for their money!

Nick, 24, commanded the carpet, clad in a studded black jacket and black pants. He appeared to be in great spirits, fresh off the launch of his new shoe line, 1410, which he introduced at Nordstrom’s in Los Angeles’ The Grove on Feb. 11. Joe also looked amazing in a black t-shirt with a black blazer that had gold dots on it. His hair was also slicked back and he looked so handsome.

Other hunks who walked the carpet include Ryan Seacrest, Desiigner, John Legend, Diplo, Kascade, Michael Keaton, and Brad Goreski. Check out all of the dapper dudes on the red carpet in our gallery above!

