‘Girls’ Premiere Recap: Riz Ahmed Woos Hannah & Marnie Makes A Bad Decision

‘Girls’ is back for its final episodes. The season 6 premiere featured Hannah getting a major piece published and heading out on assignment in the Hamptons, where she meets a handsome stranger. Plus, Marnie does something that could ruin her relationship with Ray.

Rejoice! Hannah gets a piece published in The New York Times, and it’s a piece very near and dear to her heart. The title of the piece is “Losing My Best Friend To My Ex-Boyfriend.” Everyone reads it, even Adam. Ray, of course, finds one little typo in the piece.

With her confidence at an all-time high, Hannah meets up with an editor for a position at Slag magazine. She pitches herself as the perfect employee who’s game for anything. “I give zero f*cks about anything, yet I have a strong opinion about everything,” she says, which is basically my motto in life. The editor, played by Chelsea Peretti, says she’s basically hiring Hannah for her look and vibe. Ok, then. Hannah’s assignment is to attend a female surf camp in the Hamptons for the weekend.

Marnie and Ray are together, but Marnie still has no time for anyone other than herself. She basically kicks him out after sex. Apparently, her online therapist tells her that having a guy around will make her regress into old habits. Ray says he’ll go stay at Shoshanna’s, but Marnie’s not a fan of her “manic energy.” Girl, you need to take a look in the mirror. Marnie wants Ray to go back to Adam’s place, but Ray finds Adam and Jessa “disturbing.”

Ray trudges back to Adam’s so he doesn’t upset Marnie. When he walks in, he finds Jessa eating yogurt completely naked. Jessa and Adam moved all of Ray’s stuff into a corner so they could have more room to have sex. Classic Jessa and Adam.

Fish Out Of Water

While Hannah is away, Elijah asks her if he can use her room for a “teeny tiny little orgy.” The orgy is going to be a great way for him to network, instead of going to actual acting class.

Hannah arrives at the surf camp and meets the instructor Paul-Louis (The Night Of’s Riz Ahmed). Hannah is literally a fish out of water at this surf camp. She doesn’t understand that you wear a bikini under a wetsuit, so when she takes it off, she’s completely naked. It’s hard to feel bad for Hannah because she doesn’t even try. The one time she tries to hop up on her board, she falls and acts like she broke every single bone in her body.

She doesn’t go back out to the beach after that. Instead, she lets her vagina get some sun just like Shailene Woodley. Later, she goes dancing with Paul-Louis and gets incredibly drunk. Hannah and Paul-Louis hook up, and it’s so awkward. Hannah just has to complain about something. All. The. Time.

The next morning, Hannah throws up all those disgusting red slushies she had the night before. Just when you thought things couldn’t get more awkward, Paul-Louis calls Hannah’s pubic hair “dope.”

At least he’s nice. He offers to show her around Montauk. They play in the ocean, walk along the beach, and have sex on the beach, naturally. Hannah begins to learn more and more about Paul-Louis. He was just a kid from Detroit, desperate to escape. He’s been all over the world, loving all the adventures and places he’s able to see.

Paul-Louis makes Hannah realize that it’s much easier to love something than to hate it. “Love is the easiest thing in the world.” Why deny yourself pleasure?

Bad Decisions

Ray does end up at Shoshanna’s place. They’re just so comfortable with each other. Shoshanna understands Ray in a way Marnie refuses to. Marnie shows up with coffee and knows she’s out of the loop.

So what does Marnie do? She makes a bad decision. She has Desi over to go over some things for the divorce. They start fighting immediately. They’re both still worried about the fate of their group. Marnie doesn’t even think she’s that good.

“Before everything,” Desi says, clutching Marnie’s face. “Before I even saw you as a woman. I saw you as an artist.” Desi strokes Marnie’s ego good so she can’t resist. She cheats on Ray!

Hannah admits to Paul-Louis that she’s thinking about staying in Montauk for a while to write. He doesn’t say no to the idea, but he does say that his girlfriend is coming. Hannah gets mad for a hot minute, but eventually shrugs it off. She decides to live in the moment before heading back to real life. Paul-Louis may live this relaxed, carefree life, but that’s never going to be Hannah’s life. She’s always going to want more, no matter what.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of the season premiere of Girls? Let us know!