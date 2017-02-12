Gina Rodriguez Slays In Sexy Sheer Black Dress At The Grammys

AP Images

Bow down to Gina Rodriguez! The ‘Jane the Virgin’ star wowed on the red carpet the Grammys in a very sexy black dress. There’s literally no look Gina can’t pull off!

Gina Rodriguez didn’t walk the Grammys red carpet, but we got a glimpse of her amazing Grammys dress when she introduced Maren Morris and Alicia Keys’ performance. The 32-year-old starlet turned up the heat in a hot black dress by Monique Lhuillier that featured lace and sheer detailing.

The Golden Globe winner also rocked loose waves and a light pink lip that took her look to a whole new level. Before handing things over to Maren and Alicia, Gina told the crowd, “When women stand together we can do amazing things.” You are right about that, girl! Gina presented during the show alongside Camila Cabello, Kelly Clarkson, Celine Dion, Halsey, Taraji P. Henson, Nick Jonas, and more.

Just a few weeks before the Grammys, Gina made everyone’s jaws hit the floor when she stepped out on the red carpet the Golden Globes. Gina looked flawless in a sparkling white gown. Gina keeps on taking risks with her red carpet choices, and they keep paying off!

Gina and her hit CW show, Jane the Virgin, have been breaking the internet in the days leading up to the Grammys. On the Feb. 6 episode, the show shocked fans by killing off Jane’s beloved husband, Michael (Brett Dier). Gina’s performance when she found out Michael was gone was absolutely devastating. Someone just give her the Emmy and the Golden Globe now!

