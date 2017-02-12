George Michael’s Boyfriend Fadi Fawaz ‘Banned’ From Singer’s Funeral

REX/Shutterstock

George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz will be unable to see his late lover buried, as he has reportedly been banned from the pop icon’s funeral by the deceased’s family who ‘hate’ him. Get the details here.

The late George Michael’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz will “not be at his funeral,” after allegedly being banned from the service by the “Careless Whisper” singer’s family. Fadi was the one who found George’s body after he died at the age of 53 on Dec. 25, 2016 in his house in Oxfordshire, and waited an hour to call an ambulance while trying to resuscitate George by himself. George’s family said that the 43-year-old is “not welcome,” according to the Daily Mail.

“Heaven help him if he turns up,” George’s childhood friend Andros Georgiou said, noting that “the family hate” him. “Fadi was not really his boyfriend. No one has spoken to him and he just seems to be getting on with his life. It makes my stomach turn.”

While on the phone with emergency services after finding George’s body on Christmas Day, Fadi said, “It’s George Michael, I think he’s dead. He’s not breathing. He is in bed. He is cold and he is blue. He is very stiff.” In response to being asked if it was an expected death he said, “No, no, no, no, no, no. I’ve been waiting for him to wake him up for like, you know, for hours and he wouldn’t wake up. I went to wake him up and he was gone, you know, he’s not there.”

Fadi is no longer being investigated by the police in connection with George’s death, after being peppered with questions on the matter in January. Fadi told the authorities that the two had spent Christmas Eve together, though he had fallen asleep in his car and did not find out that George was dead until the following morning when he went to try and wake him up.

A date for the funeral has not been set yet, as the family waits patiently for the body to be released following delayed toxicology tests.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Fadi should be able to attend George’s funeral? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.