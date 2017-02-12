Ed Sheeran Nails Performances Of ‘Shape Of You’ & ‘Castle On The Hill’ On ‘SNL’

Image Courtesy of NBC

What a smooth, crisp voice! Ed Sheeran nailed his performances on ‘SNL’ for the Feb. 11 show, returning to the iconic 8H stage for the second time! The singer flawlessly strummed the guitar, while slaying it with his hot singles. Prepare to be amazed!

Ed Sheeran, 25, knocked it out of the park while appearing on Saturday Night Live as the musical guest, giving the gig a second go on Feb. 11. The red-headed crooner delighted fans while performing his new single, “Shape Of You,” belting out the soulful lyrics as the crowd sang along. He also strummed his guitar while taking the stage, delivering a stunning rendition of his catchy track. Clad in a black button down, Ed looked suave as can be, while flaunting his tattoos.

He later took the stage to flawlessly execute another hit song, “Castle on the Hill,” and he didn’t skip a beat! Ed was clearly prepared to surpass all expectations, having practiced with a soundcheck earlier that week. The singer was all smiles alongside the show’s live band, even telling fans to tune in via Snapchat while backstage! He also shared a heartwarming throwback photo from 2014, reading, “When you find your own #tbt in the Studio 8H hallway.”

It certainly was a memorable episode, since Alec Baldwin, 58, served as the host for the record-breaking 17th time in his career. Ed even joined up with the SNL regular for a hilarious promo clip released Feb. 9, pretending to outshine Alec with his witty Donald Trump, 70, impression. Cecily Strong, 33, was giving all the credit to the singer, joking about how spot on he was!

Ed will next be gracing London’s O2 arena, as he recently announced, “I’ll be performing at this year’s @brits – got my own emoji as well #EdSheeranBRITs.” Even those behind the event are thrilled to have booked him. “Ed continues to be one of the most exciting, innovative artists in the world – constantly pushing boundaries with everything he does,” BRIT Awards Chairman and Chairman of Sony Music UK Ireland Jason Iley said. We couldn’t agree more!

HollywoodLifers, are you blown away by Ed’s incredible voice? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.