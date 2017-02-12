Drake Tries To Talk Suicidal Man Down From A Bridge Following Manchester Concert

SplashNews

Wow! Drake offered to help talk to a suicidal man following his show in Manchester, England on Feb. 12 and we’ve got all the details for you here!

Props to Drizzy! The 30 year-old rapper offered to help talk a man down who standing on a bridge in the early hours of Sunday morning on Feb. 12. A man was standing on the wrong of the barriers and police were called to Mancunian Way. Drake had wrapped a show at Manchester Arena and was now caught in the traffic, but decided to offer his help to the officers, which was “politely declined,” according to The Daily Mail.

“One officer was approached by a male from a tour van caught up in the traffic congestion, claiming to be part of Drake’s entourage. He offered for Drake to speak to the male on the bridge, if that would help. The offer was declined with thanks,” Inspector Phil Spurgeon, of the City Centre Intergrated Neighbourhood Policing Team told the publication. The man was taken to the hospital around 7 a.m. and is being treated for the incident. It was super kind of Drake to offer his help to what was definitely a very stressful situation.

Drake’s “Boy Meets World Tour” European leg has not been without its’ hiccups. Many dates were postponed back in Jan 2017. “Drake wanted to create a special experience for Fans in Europe and the UK so he has added some incredible new features to an already spectacular production,” the London O2 posted in a statement that concerned shows between Jan. 20 and March 20. It’s good to see Drake got everything all worked out and is back on the road again! You go, Drizzy!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Drake’s offer? Tell us in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.