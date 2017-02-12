Hilarious! Alec Baldwin returned to his usual stomping grounds on the Feb. 11 episode of ‘SNL’, putting on his red power tie yet again for a hysterical sketch. This time, ‘Donald Trump’ and ‘Vladmir Putin’ defend the travel ban in a spoof of TV’s ‘People’s Court!’

Alec Baldwin, 58, continues to prove he’s a force to be reckoned with on Saturday Night Live! He captivated the audience while serving as the host for a record-breaking 17th time on Feb. 11, before reprising his best presidential impression of Donald Trump, 70. This time, he joined forces with his “lifelong crush,” Vladimir Putin (Beck Bennett) to defend the travel ban in a People’s Court-inspired sketch. (Watch it above!)

After a federal appeals court put a complete stop on President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban on Feb. 9, he tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT.” And he must have been serious, because that’s just what he did on the Feb. 11 episode of SNL. He even took the three 9th Circuit Court judges who ruled against his executive order with him.

“Mr. Trump, you understand this is a TV court, right?” asks the judge (Cecily Strong). “That’s okay. I’m a TV president,” Trump (Baldwin) says. Then, Trump brings in a character witness — “Someone who’s known me for years, he’s family, he’s an incredible person with impeccable credentials. Mr. Vladimir Putin,” he says.

A shirtless Putin explains, “This man is a great friend. He’s my little American Happy Meal. He’d do anything for you. Go against his own country just to make you happy.”

Unsurprisingly, things don’t work out for Trump. And the judge says, “Let me just say, you’re doing too much. Okay? I want one day without a CNN alert that scares the hell out of me!” So funny.

In his first ever opening monologue, Alec used his charm to win over the audience. This time around, he showed off his comedic chops! Fans were extra hyped about Alec making his grand return as the host, since it also meant he surpassed Steve Martin’s, 71, record to become the most frequent host in the show’s history. Ahead of his eagerly anticipated appearance, SNL‘s social media page even paid homage to his long stint on the show. “Happy @AlecBaldwin week!” the post read. Alec showcased his gift for gab while also reprising his Donald impression!

Last week, they compared the controversial president to Adolf Hitler while Steve Bannon, 63, appeared in the form of a grim reaper during their satirical cold open sketch. The show hosted by Kristen Stewart, 26, was an all-time favorite, since Melissa McCarthy, 46, also appeared to play Press Secretary Sean Spicer, 45, in hilarious sketch that ticked off the Trump Administration.

The hit NBC comedy sketch show has been at the top of their game, garnering the highest ratings they’ve had since the 20th season. For last night’s episode, viewers were also treated to two performances by Ed Sheeran, 25. The singer teased his appearance via social media, even sharing a photo during sound check. We can’t get enough of the guest star surprises!

