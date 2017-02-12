Demi Lovato & Joe Jonas Are All Smiles During Reunion: ‘Camp Rock 3’ In The Works?

Courtesy of Instagram

Well, what do we have here?! Demi Lovato and Joe Jonas were all smiles during their friendly reunion in LA on Feb. 11, delighting fans in more ways than one. The co-stars teased that a ‘Camp Rock 3’ film may be in the works! Here’s the scoop!

Disney Channel’s Camp Rock films were all the rage in 2008 and 2010, and there’s finally hope for another epic sequel! Joe Jonas, 27, and Demi Lovato, 24, met up at the Roc Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch on Feb. 11, and the DNCE singer shared an adorable reunion photo with a teasing caption. It read, “CR3?” Fans were overjoyed by the epic possibility, as one wrote, “OMG PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.” Another hilariously added, “Don’t you play with me child.”

CR3? pic.twitter.com/wlc8dFmzZn — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 12, 2017

Demi portrayed hopeful singer Mitchie Torres, who dreamed of going to Camp Rock, but her family couldn’t afford it. Meanwhile, Joe played Shane Gray, the cocky lead singer of the band Connect 3, who was sent to the camp for an attitude adjustment. Fans loved their duets so much, Joe later joined Demi as a guest performer on tour to deliver stunning renditions of their hits! The former co-stars briefly dated in 2010, but they didn’t allow their breakup to soil their long-lasting friendship! Demi even toured with Joe’s younger brother, Nick Jonas, 24, throughout 2016.

The songstress has a pretty full plate these days, as she’s set to perform at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. She’s also nominated for the first time for her catchy single, “Confident.” Demi definitely turned up the heat for the special occasion, wearing a stunning Julien Macdonald gown complete with David Yurman jewelry. She opted for voluminous curls and dewy makeup!

Demi took to social media to express her excitement, writing, “Still can’t believe I was nominated and now I get to perform tonight?!! Dreams come true people!” Nick also acknowledged Demi’s hard work and success. “Proud of this girl. Grammy nominated and about to absolutely blow people’s minds again this year with her performance. #safehouse,” he wrote.

