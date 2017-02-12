Demi Lovato Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sexy Sheer Cutout Gown At 2017 Grammy’s

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Demi Lovato OWNED the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards! Slaying in a figure-hugging gold dress, the singer’s look was both sultry & elegant, and we could not get enough! From her gown’s cleavage-baring cutout to the revealing netted material, Demi proved she has the confidence to rock anything & everything — AND look fabulous in the process!

Leave it to Demi Lovato, 24, to push the style limits at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! The nominated singer stunned in a Julien Macdonald gown complete with David Yurman jewelry, and we are completely obsessed with her stunning outfit — she looked like SUCH a golden goddess. Showing off her killer figure and freshly-bronzed complexion, Demi sported a beige floor-length dress with gold sequins, and we have never seen her look fiercer!

The main focal point of Demi’s look was the massive chest cutout that put her cleavage on full display. But we love how the neckline of her dress was a conservative turtleneck. On top of that, the dress’ material was super see-through as it was simply netted fabric with added golden bling. But hey, if you’ve got it, flaunt it! And Demi definitely has IT!

We love that Demi pulled out all the stops for her big night. After all, the singer is not only performing at the award show, but her album Confident is nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album. After five albums, the singer/songwriter finally received her first Grammy nomination, and she was absolutely elated upon hearing the exciting news.

“Whenever you make an album you don’t think about the end result, you’re thinking about the process,” Demi said, according to Billboard. “And you’re putting everything into it, so to be nominated for an award for the album is just an incredible feeling and it’s really, really rewarding.” But even if Demi doesn’t take home the Grammy tonight, she’s still a winner in our book — especially on the fashion front!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — was Demi’s look fierce or what? Would YOU rock her Grammy’s look?

