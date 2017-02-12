The Weeknd & Daft Punk Nail ‘I Feel It Coming’ Performance At 2017 Grammys

AP Images

Talk about an epic collaboration! The Weeknd and Daft Punk joined forces at the 2017 Grammy Awards to sing ‘I Feel It Coming,’ and it was quite an epic performance!

The Weeknd, 26, is one of the biggest names in music, so it’s no surprise that he totally killed it when he performed his 2016 hit, “I Feel It Coming,” at the Grammys on Feb. 12. The singer was joined by EDM duo Daft Punk, who he worked with on the track, for the performance, and it was better than we could’ve even imagined! Amidst a smoky stage illuminated in blue, the guys put on quite a show as The Weeknd belted out the hit and Daft Punk spun from pink-lit DJ stations.

The Weeknd’s album, Starboy, didn’t drop until November, so he missed the deadline for a nomination at this year’s Grammys. Luckily, the Recording Academy still recognized how influential he is in the industry right now, and made sure he was at the show to perform! The Weeknd won for Urban Contemporary Album and Best R&B Performance at the 2016 show, and chances are he’ll get recognized for his work on Starboy next time around.

As for Daft Punk, Grammy viewers will remember how they totally owned the show in 2014, taking home all four awards they were nominated for, including Album of the Year. The duo famously beat out Taylor Swift, 27, for the coveted award, which is what fueled her fire to create 1989 — and it worked, as she took home the honor in 2016. The guys have kept it low-key since their 2014 appearance at the ceremony, so it’s great to have them back this year!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s performance?!

