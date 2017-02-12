REX/Shutterstock

Razzle, dazzle! The annual Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala is known for it’s star-studded appearances, surpassing expectations yet again on Feb. 11. Kourtney Kardashian, Amber Rose and more wowed while gracing the red carpet! You’ve got to see these pics!

The Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala, presented in association with the Recording Academy, has a reputation for being one of the biggest parties of the year. Several of the biggest names arrived in style on Feb. 11, hitting the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Britney Spears, and Rita Ora, were truly visions, rocking glamorous evening gowns.

Dressing to impress, the ladies definitely brought the heat for the occasion. Kourtney Kardashian, 37, posed with her mother Kris Jenner, 61, on the carpet. Kourtney looked beautiful in a black gown that showed off her décolletage and her stunning figure with loads of cutouts. While Kris wore her own black number, but her’s had a chandelier on it.

Meanwhile, the guys also proved they know how to clean up rather nicely, wearing spiffy suits. John Legend, 38, wowed in his classic tux while Diplo, 38, opted for a tan suit. Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa, 29, kept it casual with his shirt partially unbuttoned and Amber Rose, 33, in bright pink and red on his arm.

Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Keaton, Quincy Jones, Metallica and Apple’s CEO Tim Cook showed up for the highly anticipated event. Not to mention, Paris Jackson, Lena Dunham, and Jennifer Hudson all looked amazing.

More than a dozen acts usually take the stage, but there’s also a very special tribute this year. Ahead of the event, Clive revealed, “I will confirm that Maxwell will be performing. I had the challenge of trying to decide what would be the best way to honour Prince’s memory, and having seen a video of Maxwell doing Nothing Compares 2 U, I was so taken with it that I reached out to ask him to perform.” Talk about a night of epic proportions!

Music lovers can catch the show online with CBS All-Access (after they enter in their cable information) CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE 2017 GRAMMYS LIVE STREAM

HollywoodLifers, who rocked your favorite look on the pre-Grammys red carpet?

