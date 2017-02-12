Christian Siriano Embraces Women Of All Sizes With Gorgeous Fall 2017 Collection

Courtesy of Dan Lecca

Not only were the red-carpet-worthy lamé dresses, trousers and gowns exquisite at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2017 fashion show, but the designer sent a positive message rooted in unity down the runway as he proved that high-fashion is more inclusive and diverse than ever before, especially in light of the current political climate.

Christian Siriano debuted his Fall 2017 collection during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11 at The Plaza Hotel, where he sent a positive message about inclusion as he cast women of all shapes, races and sizes in his show — and along with the positive political statement the intricate, tailored-to-perfection collection was simply show-stopping. The trailblazing designer was one of the first to make a commitment to create clothing for women of all sizes, shedding light on an important issue in the industry — and he hopes that this positive shift becomes the norm.

“Especially with what’s happening in our world, it was just important today to show as many different shapes, cultures, everything…and just to celebrate women,” he said when we caught up with him backstage after the exquisite show. “That’s what it’s all about.”

While Christian was one of the first to acknowledge the bias in the industry, many designers and magazines have quickly followed suit. In fact, the ground-breaking cover of VOGUE‘s March 2017 issue celebrates inclusion in fashion — and Christian couldn’t be happier to see others taking steps in the right direction. “It’s amazing, it’s awesome to see that I hope that more people support it. I love Ashley Graham, she’s so amazing, there’s so many other beautiful, amazing women, too that I hope more and more happens,” he said. “It would just be great, it’s great to see.”

From wide-leg, high-waisted trousers to mid-calf pleats, tassels, and fathered gowns, the collection evoked the spirit of a feminine, confident woman as a sea of pretty pinks and show-stopping metallic lamé fabrics came down the runway — but there was one look in particular that the audience especially loved. A model emerged wearing a t-shirt that said “People Are People,” which was paired with a pink floor-length skirt — and everyone clapped and cheered at the message, which was echoed in the finale as the models took their final walk to Depeche Mode’s “People Are People.”

Christian’s uplifting message really resonated, especially with the current political climate. “It’s so simple,” he said. “There’s so much hate going on in the world, it just shouldn’t be so intense for everybody.” We couldn’t agree with him more.

Check out the designer’s gorgeous Fall 2017 collection above and let us know if you had a fave look from the show.

