Chrissy Teigen Rocks Edgy Cutout Black Gown At The 2017 Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen looked flawless, as always, at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th. Chrissy headed to the Grammys to support her husband, John Legened, and the happy couple looked amazing on the carpet. We love Chrissy’s outfit — do you guys?

Chrissy Teigen, 31, looked amazing at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 12th and we are loving her red carpet look. Chrissy went with something totally different this year and we’re obsessed. She rocked a long-sleeve, skin-tight black gown with two giant cutouts on either side, showing off her fabulous figure.

While the long-sleeve gown featured a turtle-neck, that didn’t stop Chrissy from showing off a ton of skin. The two cutouts on either side of the gown featured her petite figure, while the entire neck and bodice featured cutouts. Aside from showing a ton of skin in the cutouts and open back, the frock was totally sheer. We’re obsessed with the shoulder details and the lace-up neckline of this dress — it was so cool and edgy, which is different for Chrissy.

We don’t usually see Chrissy in dark, edgy punk looks like this, but it honestly works on her and we’re loving thus black lace gown. It was skin-tight and hugged her perfect figure, plus the entire front of the dress was cut up with slits and lace-up details, so a lot of skin was shown — we loved it.

We are obsessed with this cool, punk look from Chrissy — do you guys?

