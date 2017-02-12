Chavo ‘Classic’ Guerrero Sr. Dead: WWE Great Dies From Liver Cancer At 68

AP Images

So sad. After a strenuous battle with liver cancer, professional wrestler Chavo Guerrero Sr, who was known by his WWE nickname, ‘Chavo Classic’, has died. He was just 68 years old. To get all the details, keep reading.

Chavo Guerrero Sr., who was best known as “Chavo Classic” to WWE fans, died from liver cancer on Feb. 11, his son, Chavo Guerrero Jr., revealed on Saturday.

Chavo’s son actually revealed the news by writing a touching tribute on Instagram. He said, “Today the world lost a true rebel. He did things “HIS” way. Not always right, not always wrong, but He always followed what he believed in. He was diagnosed with Liver Cancer in early January of this year. As believer in Christ Jesus, he is now in Paradise. Today is a Sad day in the Guerrero Family. Rest In Peace Chavo “Classic” Guerrero Sr. #rip #nowinheaven.”

Chavo Guerrero Sr. was diagnosed with liver cancer in early January, according to Bleacher Report. Interestingly, Chavo comes from a family of wrestlers. He was a member of the Guerrero wrestling dynasty — he was the oldest son of Salvador “Gory” Guerrero, and brothers to wrestlers Mando, Eddie, and Hector. His son is also a wrestler.

Following his heartbreaking death, tributes started pouring in on Twitter.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho said, “RIP #ChavoGuerrero… a true pioneer and legend in this business. It was a pleasure to know him, even if he did owe me 60 dollars. Say hi to Eddy for me bro….”

And fellow wrestler Frankie Kazarian tweeted, “RIP #ChavoGuerrero Thank you for sharing your gift of wrestling and leaving a great legacy with your family. All my respect.”

WWE also expressed its condolences to the Guerrero family on WWE.com.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chavo’s friends and family during this difficult time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.