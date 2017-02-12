Click to Skip Ad
Chance The Rapper Wins Best New Artist At 2017 Grammy Awards

Emily Longeretta Sun, February 12, 2017 8:21pm EST by Emily Longeretta Add first Comment
Chance The Rapper Wins Best New Artist
Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP
The first award shown at the 2017 Grammy Awards went to the best new artist… Chance the Rapper! JLo presented the award to the very thankful singer on Feb. 12.

Chance The Rapper was beyond grateful to accept his award! He of course thanked his family, God, and Chicago. He also didn’t care if the music played — he wanted his minute to thank everyone, and he deserved it! It wasn’t an easy race! Chance was up against Kelsea Ballerini, The ChainsmokersMaren Morris and Anderson .Paak — all huge stars this year!

2017 Grammy Awards Highlights — See The Grammys’ Best Moments

