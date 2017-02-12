Chance The Rapper Joined By Gospel Choir For ‘How Great’ On Stage At The Grammys

AP Images

There he go! Chance The Rapper completely killed it performing on stage at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12th. Keep reading for all the details from the Grammy winners big appearance.

The 2017 Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, hosted by James Corden, 38, was an incredible show made even better when New Artist Winner, Chance The Rapper, 23, took the stage with a full gospel choir behind him. Born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, the rapper’s performance was a celebration of an amazing breakout year. In front of the biggest artists in the hip hop game and with the whole world watching, Chance ripped through his big hit ‘How Great’ from his album ‘Coloring Book.’ The crowd loved him as every head in the house bounced to the beat.

Chance was nominated for an amazing 7 Grammy awards during this, his first appearance at the annual show. The new rapper from Chicago, Illinois performed his dope track ‘How Great,’ and was nominated for Best Rap Performance against Desiigner, Drake, Fat Joe, and ScHool Boy Q.

Among his several nominations, Chance won the first award of the night, the coveted award, the Best New Artist as well as for Best Rap Album. The Grammy for Best New Artist crosses genres as Chance beat-out some amazing talent from a wide range of music including The Chainsmokers, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris and Anderson .Paak.

Did we fail to mention that Chance is also up for his work writing for the biggest name in the hip hop game, his pal Kanye West? Chance’s work for fellow Chicagoan on Kanye’s tracks ‘Ultralight Beam’ and ‘Famous’ have also earned him nominations. Looks like Chance is already winning regardless of how many trophies he takes home.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Chance The Rapper’s performance at the 2017 Grammy Awards? Was it your favorite moment of the night? Let us know what you thought of the Grammy Awards!

