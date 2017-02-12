Courtesy of Instagram/Courtesy of Snapchat

It’s almost time! Celebs like Camila Cabello and Nick Jonas are getting all dolled up to hit the hottest parties before the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12, and they’re documenting every moment. Click through to see how music’s most beautiful are doing it up, Grammys style!

Sometimes the best part of a night out is getting ready for it, and celebs take their routines to the next level! Hey, when you’ve got the means, primping and prepping can be an entirely luxurious experience. Camila Cabello, 19, got a glam squad to visit her at home in her very own bathroom. Wearing a casual tee, her hair was getting fluffed and waved — and it looked so good!

Carrie Underwood, 33, did some serious self-care at home with a soothing clay mask. She took a cute selfie wearing the mask while drinking a glass of wine. What a perfect way to spend a calm evening before a crazy night out! Speaking of relaxation, Nick Jonas, 24, lounged around in a sunny suite drinking something nice, and looking nice, too. Ed Sheeran, 25, was doing to opposite of chilling pre-Grammys. It was just announced that he’s performing at the show!

The Grammy Awards are definitely going to be one of the most star-studded events of the year! The nominations list by itself is just insane. Along with the amazing nominees, there are plenty of performers and celebs just making appearances. We can’t wait to see them all! Lady Gaga, fresh off her spectacular halftime show at Super Bowl LI on February 5, is set to hit the stage with Metallica. How crazy is that? We’re stoked to see The Weeknd perform with Daft Punk, both because it’ll be great, and also because…Selena Gomez could be there cheering him on. Fingers crossed!

