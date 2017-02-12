Beyonce: Gigi Hadid & More Stars Go Nuts After She Performs Pregnant At Grammys

AP Images

The Internet is totally freaking out over Beyonce’s performance at the Grammy Awards — and that includes some big name celebrities! After Bey took the stage while several months pregnant at the show, stars like Gigi Hadid and more started flooding Twitter with praise. Check out their messages of love here!

Beyonce, 35, was officially the queen of the night at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! In her first performance since announcing her pregnancy earlier this month, the 35-year-old took the stage to belt out her hits “Sandcastles” and “Love Drought,” and, of course, it was totally epic. It takes someone pretty special to put on a show like Bey did while carrying twins, and the Internet took notice of the incredible feat.

Even celebrities who were watching couldn’t help but gush over the incredible performance. Check out what Gigi Hadid, 21, and more stars had to say here:

BEYONCE. 🥇 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 13, 2017

…..wait… I get the end of The OA now. #Beyonce #Grammys — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 13, 2017

Beyonce had no fear to go over the top. #godess #GRAMMYs — Gilles Marini (@GillesMarini) February 13, 2017

Who else was so nervous during that @Beyonce performance?🙈 #GRAMMYs — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 13, 2017

Beyoncé's pregnancy is a blatant attempt to distract us from Russia! Wake up!!! — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) February 13, 2017

Who is responsible for Beyoncé's visuals at the Grammy's & when Lemonade dropped, I need them to do my funeral, I'm going out the right way. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) February 13, 2017

Bey put her baby bump on full display for the performance, even revealing her bare belly thanks to a hologram at the beginning of her show. For the main event, she sparkled in a beaded ensemble, which revealed major cleavage and hugged her bump perfectly. And can we talk about that epic, intricate head piece?!

In the days leading up to the Grammys, it was still unclear whether or not Bey would even take the stage, considering she’s several months pregnant. Luckily, she was able to slow things down and still give the show we were hoping for! Now, of course, we’ll be patiently waiting to see if she does the same for Coachella in April — she’ll be practically ready to give birth by that point, though!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Beyonce’s performance?! Were you surprised she performed while pregnant? How far along do you think she is?

