CeeLo Green’s At The Grammys & No One Can Figure out What The Hell He’s Dressed As

Leave it to CeeLo Green to have everyone going — ‘what is he thinking?’ The ‘Closet Freak’ singer stole the spotlight while on the red carpet of the 2017 Grammy Awards, dressing up in bizarre gold costume – and no one knew who or what he was supposed to be!

At first look, CeeLo Green, 42, appeared like a cross between C-3PO and an old Dr. Who villain. While “who are you wearing?” was asked of everyone else on the red carpet of the 59th Grammy Awards, the rapper and Voice judge didn’t really say who designed his costume. He didn’t say anything at all! Instead, he stalked and terrorized the cameras at the Feb. 12 event, acting as if he was about to take over the world!

In fact, no one really had any idea who or what CeeLo was supposed to be. “[He] looks like a pregnant Oscar,” one fan tweeted, though the Academy Awards aren’t until Feb. 26. Was CeeLoo just two weeks too early? Others wondered if he was trying to be a new Power Rangers villain or if he was doing his best impression of WWE Superstar Goldust, 47.

Some clever Twitter users pointed out that this wasn’t the only bizarre outfit CeeLo wore. This gold variation was actually the second form, as he was rocking a “robotic, glowing mask” at the Pre-Grammys parties. Looking like a bizarre robot with a helmet that lit up like a neon sign, Ceelo came off like a spooky sci-fi villain. Then, when the real show came out, he mutated! No longer was he CeeLo Green. Now, he was CeeLo Gold!

CeeLo is no stranger to pulling off some eye-catching stunts. During a Dec. 17 Facebook Live Video, it looked like CeeLo’s phone exploded right in his face! Fans were so concerned that he was hurt that CeeLo had to go online to show that he was okay. “Actually what you saw today was a clip from a smaller video that we were shooting for a new project that I’m doing called Gnarly Davidson. It’s supposed to set up and introduce the new character identity,” he said. Wait – does that mean this black and cold character was “Gnarly Davidson?” It certainly was Gnarly.

What did you think about CeeLo’s outfit at the Grammys, HollywoodLifers?

