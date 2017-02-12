Carrie Underwood & Faith Hill Are Red Hot At The Grammys — Who Wore It Better?

AP Images

It was a country queen showdown on the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards! Both Carrie Underwood and Faith Hill served up red hot looks in sizzling ruby gowns, and both looked incredible! But who do you think rocked the look better?

Battle of the country babes! Carrie Underwood, 33, and Faith Hill, 49, rocked incredibly similar gowns at the 2017 Grammy Awards on February 12, and both slayed. The women wore long-sleeved, bright red dresses that featured up-to-there slits in the front, and huge cutouts on their chests.

Even the tops look similar. Are we seeing double? Both ladies are bodacious blonde babes, who wore their hair in beachy waves. Check! Nude manicures and huge bling on their fingers? Check! Toned and tanned legs? Check, check! While the structure of the dresses are almost identical, there are some big differences in the makeup of the outfits (and the makeup). Faith’s dress is tight and bright, while Carrie’s has a little wiggle room. But it’s also drenched in crystals and beads!

Faith matched her shoes to the dress, opting for bright red sandals, while Carrie went for metallic gold platforms. Both looked great. As for beauty, Carrie did a nude lip and a smokey eye, while Faith went with a classic red lip and subdued eye makeup. Again, both gorgeous. It’s so hard to decide, but we all have our opinions on who rocked this look better. Do you?

Are you Team Carrie or Team Faith, HollywoodLifers? Vote above for your favorite look!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.