Carrie Underwood Sizzles In Cleavage-Baring Red Gown At The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood looked like the QUEEN she is at the 2017 Grammys. The country superstar graced the red carpet in a stunning red dress that featured one sexy cutout. Carrie’s look is absolute perfection!

Carrie Underwood, 33, has never looked sexier. The singer stepped out on the Grammys red carpet in her hottest look to date. Her sheer red dress, which featured some interesting bell sleeves, totally popped on the carpet. She flaunted a lot of cleavage due to one sexy cutout in the middle of her chest. Carrie also showed off her long legs because of the gown’s high slit!

Carrie walked the red carpet solo and did not bring along her hunky hubby, Mike Fisher. He’s probably at home taking care of baby Isaiah!

The country queen spent the night before the Grammys relaxing and getting ready for the big show. She posted an Instagram photo of herself with a face mask on and a glass of wine in her hand. The Grammys are the biggest night in music, and you’ve got to prep appropriately!

Carrie will be performing alongside fellow country artist Keith Urban during the show. They’ll be singing their new song “The Fighter.” The music video for the song was released just hours before the Grammys on Feb. 12.

The singer is up for one Grammy Award this year: Best Country Solo Performance for “Church Bells.” If she wins, this will be her 8th Grammy. The last time the American Idol alum won was back in 2014 for Best Country Solo Performance. We’re crossing our fingers for Carrie to win!

