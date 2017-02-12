Camila Cabello Rocks Gorgeous Mermaid Waves & Neutral Makeup At The 2017 Grammy’s

REX/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello totally took our breath away when she showed up to the 2017 Grammy’s rocking killer waves & the most gorgeous pink lip. Talk about a flattering look! The singer’s locks were also impeccably shiny, which gave us major hair envy! Are you as obsessed with her ‘do as much as we are?

Camila Cabello, 19, made sure her first solo red carpet appearance was memorable! Rocking long luscious waves courtesy of Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Marcus Francis, Camila looked like a total princess as she strutted down that red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12. And seriously, could her hair look anymore healthy? Of course her skin was also effortlessly flawless as she wore understated makeup and really played up her eyes with sky-high lashes.

Camila, who split from girl group Fifth Harmony earlier this year, is not known for wearing crazy statement makeup, and we love that she stuck with what she knows best for music’s biggest night. There’s no question her beauty look was beyond flattering. The star’s eyelids were dusted with shades of soft brown as she wore just a touch of peach blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also utilized highlighter, which made her skin glow in the most subtle, beautiful way.

And how about those locks? We always look forward to seeing how Camila will style her long, thick hair on the red carpet, and tonight’s look did not disappoint. Her mermaid waves were perfectly styled and really showed off her killer volume. We’re dying to know her secret to such a frizz-free ‘do too!

Camila is a presenter tonight at the awards show, and we love how she totally brought her style A-game. But let’s be real, the brunette beauty ALWAYS looks fantastic. Remember at the American Music Awards last year when she rocked a golden goddess look with bronze eye shadow and a barely-there lip? Ugh, she could NOT get anymore beautiful.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Camila’s gorgeous Grammy’s look this year? Are you looking forward to her solo career?

