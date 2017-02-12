Camila Cabello Looks Like A Princess In Embellished Gown At Grammys

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Fifth Harmony, who? Camila Cabello slayed in a gorgeous embellished gown at the Grammys on Feb. 12, her first major awards show since leaving 5H. Camila has never looked more beautiful!

Camila Cabello, 19, stepped out for her first official red carpet appearance as a solo artist and made quite the statement. The singer stunned in a beautiful gray gown with purple and silver embellishments on the Grammys red carpet. Her hair fell effortless in waves around her. She looked picture perfect on her big night!

Camila will be presenting alongside The Chainsmokers, Kelly Clarkson, Taraji P. Henson, Halsey, DNCE, Gina Rodriguez, Nick Jonas, and more.

This is Camila’s first awards show and Grammys since she singer left Fifth Harmony in Dec. 2016 to go solo. In an emotional Twitter message, Camila revealed that she decided to leave the group because she was “following my heart.”

When Fifth Harmony announced that Camila would no longer be with the group, their statement made it seem like Camila surprised them with the news. However, Camila said that wasn’t what happened, as there had been multiple conversations beforehand.

Since leaving 5H, Camila has taken the world by storm. She released her first solo single, “Love Incredible,” in Jan. 2017. She also performed “Bad Things,” her song with Machine Gun Kelly on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Camila’s dress? Let us know!

