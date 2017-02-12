Bruno Mars Turns Up The Heat With ‘That’s What I Like’ Performance At The Grammys

REX/Shutterstock

Like always, Bruno Mars stole the show at the Grammys on Feb. 12. The singer lit up the stage with his incredible performance of his hit ‘That’s What I Like.’

Bruno Mars makes you never want to stop dancing! The 31-year-old singer’s sizzling rendition of “That’s What I Like” is one of those Grammys performances we’re going to be talking about for a long time.

He rocked a hot leather tracksuit and took our breath away with his energetic and sexy performance. His vocals were simply incredible, as always. Every time Bruno performs, he never ceases to make us swoon. Bruno’s performance gave off major ’90s vibes. Yes to the throwback, Bruno!

He had many celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Keith Urban and more dancing throughout his “That What I Like” performance. The singer hit the stage right after host James Corden had an epic Grammys-themed Carpool Karaoke session, which featured an incredible Blue Ivy cameo.

This performance was Bruno’s fifth Grammy performance and his first in four years! Talk about a triumphant return! The singer released his latest album, 24K Magic, in Nov. 2016, so it wasn’t up for Grammy consideration this year. However, he is nominated in the Album of the Year category for his work on Adele’s 25. He co-wrote the song “All I Ask” for her latest album.

Bruno is already a 4-time Grammy winner. He won two Grammys in 2016 for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Uptown Funk.” Expect to see him back next year taking home Grammys for 24K Magic!

