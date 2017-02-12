So adorable! We all lost it over pregnant Beyonce when she brought down the house with her incredible 2017 Grammys performance, and there was no bigger fan in the audience than her own daughter Blue Ivy Carter. We’ve got her beaming reaction to watching her mama kill it onstage.

Talk about a number one fan! Beyonce, 35, completely slayed it during her epic 2017 Grammys performance and no one was more proud than her five-year-old mini-me Blue Ivy Carter. The little girl was totally captivated by watching her pregnant mother thrill the crowd with a spectacle of several numbers that showed off her growing baby belly, while wearing a golden crown and sheer matching gown. The entire audience was completely in awe of the Queen, and little BIC was clearly SO thrilled for her mom by smiling and applauding with so much pride!

Blue Ivy looked so adorable yet grown up in a white high-necked ruffled blouse with a bright pink blazer over it. She carried a cute magenta kitty purse and was nodding her head along with a knowing attitude that her mom crushed it! Daddy Jay Z, 47, had his hands on BIC’s shoulders and was grinning from ear to ear about how his expectant wife was able to blow the lid of the Staples Center while heavily pregnant with twins.

This was Bey’s first performance since announcing her dual baby joy back on Feb. 1, and she had to scale back her usual high-octane routine to help accommodate her changing body. She was surrounded by a group of adoring dancers who held their arms up in pride towards their queen, who spent most of her routine slowly walking, seated in a chair or kneeling on the ground. Even without her incredible dance moves, Bey commanded the stage and had the audience in the palm of her hand. Her daughter took in every moment of her mom’s big night and it’s so cute that she saw first hand how her mom is pop’s greatest goddess!

HollywoodLifers, did you think it was adorable how Blue Ivy was so proud of her mom’s performance? Do you think she’s going to end up being a great big sister to the twins?