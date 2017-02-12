Blue Ivy Pays Tribute To Prince At 2017 Grammys In Adorable Pink Suit & Ruffle Blouse

Courtesy of Twitter

Omg — Blue Ivy was WAY too cute at the 2017 Grammy’s! Channeling Prince, the 5-year-old rocked a sharp pink pantsuit and looked EXACTLY like a mini version of the iconic late singer. We love how her look was both stylish AND meaningful.

Blue Ivy Carter, 5, showed up to the 2017 Grammy Awards in style — and we could not get enough of her adorable outfit as she sat in the Grammy’s audience with mom Beyonce, 35, and dad Jay-Z, 47. Sporting an identical suit to Prince’s iconic purple suit, but in pink, the youngster looked absolutely precious. And considering Prince is a receiving a major tribute tonight, her look could not have been more timely. If only we could all be so fabulous, right?

Sitting on her dad’s lap, Blue looked super put-together in her tiny suit — and we love how she put her own spin on the look by rocking pink instead of purple. She even had Prince’s Victorian-styled blouse layered underneath her blazer! Is anyone else experiencing cuteness overload right now? The tot wore her hair in a long braid on top of her head and had a crossbody glittery bag hanging on her shoulder.

Let’s be real though, Blue ALWAYS knows how to steal the spotlight at award shows. Remember back in August at the 2016 VMAs when Bey and Blue walked the carpet together? The tot’s appearance was super unexpected, but we were so happy she decided to grace us with her presence! Blue looked like a true princess too as she wore an $11k gorgeous tulle gown that complimented her mom’s stylish dress. The best moment though? When she hilariously gave her mom sass in front of the cameras — LOL!

And while award shows are exciting and all, what we’re sure Blue REALLY can’t wait for is her twin siblings to arrive! After all, she’s always wanted to be a big sis. “Blue Ivy would love to have a sibling,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY just days before Beyonce’s twins news broke. “She loves sharing her toys with her friends and when she plays with her dolls she sometimes asks mommy and daddy to bring her a real baby girl or boy. She’d be a sweet and protective big sis either way.” Aw!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t Blue adorable? Are you excited for her to become a big sister later this year?

