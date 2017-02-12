Blue Ivy’s Carpool Karaoke & Other Most Adorable Grammy Moments

Courtesy of CBS

Blue Ivy had the time of her LIFE at the 2017 Grammy Awards! From singing on stage with James Corden to meeting Nick Jonas, the 5-year-old clearly had a blast attending music’s biggest night, and WE had a blast watching her! Relive her cutest moments here.

Blue Ivy, 5, was not going to let her famous parents Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, have all the fun at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12! While there’s no question the youngster showed up in style emulating Prince in a hot pink pantsuit, Blue didn’t just sit there and look cute for the cameras. The soon-to-be-big sis actually stole the show multiple times and provided the most aw-worthy moments of the night! Remember when she joined host James Corden, 38, during his carpool karaoke bit? PRICELESS!

She’s so cute! This girl is not letting her mother be the only one to have a good time. 😂 #PartyOn #BlueIvy #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/VzMkZgySDR — Farrah (@MeeFarrah) February 13, 2017

Of course James couldn’t resist incorporating his signature Carpool Karaoke segment into the show as he called stars like John Legend, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez, and Jason Derulo on stage to participate. He even had a cardboard cutout of a car — pretty brilliant, right? But one thing he didn’t count on? Little Blue joining the crew! She adorably walked up next to the comedian and said hi — the audience obviously went nuts!

That wasn’t even her only moment in the limelight though. The little one also got to meet huge stars like Nick Jonas and Rihanna — perks of being the daughter of music royalty! And in one of the sweetest moments of the night, cameras even captured Jay Z kissing his little girl on the cheek as she sat on his lap in the audience. Talk about cuteness overload! Blue was also accompanied by her friend, and it looked like the two had so much fun cheering and clapping for Bey as she hit the stage. We love how Blue brought a refreshing and youthful spirit to the Grammys!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — did you love watching Blue at the Grammys? Isn’t she the cutest?

