Billie Lourd Wishes Taylor Lautner ‘Happy Birfday’ In Matching Onesies — See Adorable Pic!

How cute is this? Billie Lourd sent Taylor Lautner some birthday wishes in a message that will just warm your heart!

You just got to love this! Billie Lourd, 24, posted the best birthday message for Taylor Lautner, 25. “Happy birfday to my #numberonesie,” she wrote on an Instagram of the two posing in onesie pajamas. Aww! We just cannot get enough of these two!

💙👨‍👧💙 happy birfday to my #numberonesie A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Feb 11, 2017 at 11:46am PST

Taylor has really been there for Billie since the tragic losses of her mother, the beloved Carrie Fisher and her iconic grandmother Debbie Reynolds. Billie’s pic probably came from the onsie party Taylor threw her on Jan. 25, just a month after the death of Carrie. “This group of onesie clad supremely supportive humans (and many others #notpicturedbutinthepicture) are the kings and queens of my world #gratefulfortheirgreatness#friendsfindingthefunny,” Billie wrote beneath an Instagram from the party. It’s so good to Billie has a solid group of people supporting her through all of this.

Billie has definitely had a shoulder to lean on in Taylor. He accompanied her to the combined funeral for her mother and grandmother then spirited her away to Mexico. Billie got some much needed relaxation and Taylor seemed to really try to take her mind off of everything. What a guy! The two were seen jet-skiing in Cabo, Mexico and looked like they were having a blast.

Billie and Taylor met on the set of Scream Queens while filming the second season. The couple took their romance to the show’s wrap party and fellow cast member Keke Palmer even caught the two sharing a smooch while she was filming her Snap story!

