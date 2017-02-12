Beyonce Wore Makeup Under $20 At Grammys & Looked Like A Queen

AP Images

Beyonce SLAYED as she hit the 2017 Grammys stage on Feb. 12. Rocking a huge gold crown, her wild curls were blowing in the wind during her performance. Get the details on her beauty look below!

Beyonce looked ABSOLUTELY amazing, glowing at the 2017 Grammy Awards!

She sang “Love Drought” and “Sandcastles” during her over-the-top performance and was gorgeous doing so.

Wearing a crystal, floor-length gown, her platinum hair was in tight spiral curls. Her makeup was neutral and golden — so gorgeous and amazing. Her eyes were highlighted with a thick shadow and long lashes. Her lips were matte and understated. Her skin was stunning — we expect nothing less from Beyonce. Her makeup was done by her go-to makeup artist Sir John, who used L’Oreal Paris products!

Here’s the exact step by step:

“1. To prep your skin, before makeup application use Hydra Genius Moisturizer and apply all over.

2. Next, to create a golden complexion use Infallible Pro-Glow Foundation mixed with True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in Golden. To “amplify” the golden look, you can also mix in an eyeshadow pigment like Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine.

3. For contour, use the Infallible Total Cover Concealing & Contour Kit , utilizing the darker shades to contour and lighter shades to help conceal/highlight. Anchor the contour with the Infallible Pro-Contour Palette. For blending, use the Infallible Blend Artist in Concealer Blender and Contour Blender.

4. Then take True Match Liquid Lumi Illuminator in Golden and apply directly to the high planes of the cheekbones. Also, mix the illuminator with body lotion and apply all over the body — legs, arms, chest and so forth to give the entire body a gorgeous glow.

5. Press Infallible 24HR Eyeshadow in Eternal Sunshine on top of the highlighter on the cheekbones to create a golden luminescence.

6. For the eyes, first utilize the brown matte shades in Colour Riche La Palette Nude. Create a sculpted smokey eye look by placing the deeper brown shades in the crease of the eye and lighter nude shades on the lid. Then place Infallible Paints Eyeshadow in Nude Fishnet on the middle of the eyelid and “blend away” the smokey look to create soft, warm halo-like silhouette.

7. Line the eyes with Infallible Matte Matic Liner in Deep Brown , staying very close to the lash line.

8. For lashes, use Voluminous Original Mascara in Black Brown and apply generously.

9. Fill in brows with Brow Stylist Frame + Set as needed.

10. For lips, take Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in Cork or Desert Suede and apply all over the lip. Then, take Dose of Colors Liquid Matte Lipstick in Chocolate Wasted and apply to the corners/sides of the lip. This will help to create a contoured, voluminous lip look.”

Of course, Beyonce killed it on another level, because she is pregnant with twins! She showed off her bare pregnant belly on Instagram on Feb 1, writing: “We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters.”

Jay Z and Blue Ivy cheered her on from the audience at the Grammys — such GOALS!

