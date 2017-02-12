Beyonce’s Grammy Awards Dress: Flaunts Baby Bump & Cleavage In Gold Gown

(Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

All eyes were on Queen Bey as she emerged on stage at the Grammy Awards, flaunting her growing baby bump in a gorgeous embellished gown, making her first appearance since announcing her pregnancy — and she was just glowing as she performed in her glam get-up! Didn’t she look amazing?

We were so excited to see Beyonce hit the red carpet at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in LA on Feb. 11, however, the songstress waited until her performance to step out — and we couldn’t think of a better place for her to debut her baby bump! She was literally sparkling in her embellished, sheer gown that hugged her curves in all the right places. Although she also donned elaborate jewelry adding to the drama of her performance, her best accessory definitely proved to be her baby bump in her full-on glittering gold gown.

Her sheer dress featured a v-neck allowing her to show off her ample cleavage while the long bell sleeves added an ethereal vibe to the look, which she polished off with an elaborate gold headpiece, gold necklaces and gold earrings. Her long, blonde curly hair tumbled down her back.

Queen Bey wasn’t the only one in attendance — her daughter, Blue Ivy, was so vibrant in a pink suit jacket and was all smiles as the camera flashed to her and Jay Z after Queen Bey totally rocked out on stage. It was truly a family affair as Beyonce’s mom, Tina Knowles, had the honor of introducing her daughter.

If her Grammys dress is any indication of what we can expect to see from Beyonce’s maternity fashion, she’s bound to bring it in a slew of styles! Did you love her look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.