Best Beauty At The Grammys: Rihanna, Adele, Beyonce & More

REX/Shutterstock

Music’s biggest night was totally star-studded with some of our favorites ROCKING the red carpet. See all the best beauty looks of the night below!

Adele WON the red carpet with her blue steel gaze. Her cat eye liner was FLAWLESS and her skin was glowing thanks to a lot of prep using the very hydrating Ole Henriksen skincare.

Rihanna looked so amazing! Her hair was styled by Yusef using ghd tools and Matrix Biolage products.

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, was absolutely glowing.

Lea Michele rocked dramatic red eyes (a super trendy look right now) by makeup artist Melanie Inglessis.

Jennifer Lopez also rocked her signature glow! She doesn’t age!

Demi Lovato performed and looked stunning on stage as well as the carpet. She shared her pre-Grammys routine — a boxing workout! Her hair was styled by Clyde Haygood. He used John Frieda products and ghd tools.

Lady Gaga, fresh off her amazing Super Bowl halftime show, looked cool with platinum blonde locks.

Katy Perry also showed off her new platinum blonde hair, and gorgeous pink eye makeup with long lashes.

Chrissy Teigen supported hubby John Legend and was flawless.

Performer Tori Kelly‘s curls were styled by Nikki Providence for Suave Professionals. Her magenta lip looked amazing aginst her green gown!

Camila Cabello, who is no longer in Fifth Harmony, looked amazing with hair styled by Marcus Francis using Suave products. It was in gorgeous waves and in a center part.

Carrie Underwood rocked her short bob in a cute updo. Her makeup was so pretty, and it’s totally affordable — she’s an Almay Brand Ambassador. She wore a smokey eye and a pink lip.

Solange‘s gorgeous makeup was done by makeup artist Dana Delany using Chantecaille products.

Faith Hill’s makeup artist Francesca Tolot gave Faith glowing skin, a bold, red lip, and long, dramatic lashes. She wore her hair in big, sexy, loose waves.

