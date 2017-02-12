Demi Lovato, Tori Kelly & More Are ‘Stayin’ Alive’ For Epic Bee Gees Grammy Tribute

Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Tori Kelly and Little Big Town did right by the Bee Gees during the Grammy Awards with a special tribute to the band on Feb. 12. The artists tackled many of the famed pop group’s hits, including ‘Night Fever,’ ‘Tragedy’, ‘How Deep Is Your Love,’ and of course, ‘Stayin’ Alive.’ You have to see the amazing performance!

What a force Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Little Big Town and Tori Kelly are. The artists brought disco back to life on the Grammy stage Feb. 12 with an electric tribute to the famed pop band, Bee Gees. Barry Gibb, 70, is the only surviving member of the group, which just so happens to be one of the world’s best selling music acts of all time. From “Night Fever” to “You Should Be Dancing,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” and “Stayin’ Alive,” the performance is one for the history books. It even had Rihanna(who was drinking from a flask) and Carrie Underwood singing along! We just wish Barry’s brothers Robin Gibb and Maurice Gibb were there to see the moving tribute.

Of course, we wouldn’t expect any different from the amazing Grammy nominees. Demi, Andra and Tori all took to the stage at last year’s ceremony and absolutely killed it. Tori sang her hit “Hollow” as a duet with James Bay and his song “Let It Go.” Andra’s Grammy-nominated single “Rise Up” was remixed alongside Ellie Goulding‘s Fifty Shades of Grey anthem “Love Me Like You Do.” And Demi, who seems to want to be crowned tribute queen, honored Lionel Richie with an astonishing performance of his 1983 smash “Hello.”

If you loved their take on the Bee Gees classics, and live in the L.A. area, you’ve got a chance to relive the Grammy moment on Feb. 14 at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The women will join a slew of other legends for a one night only concert, “Stayin’ Alive: a Grammy Salute to the Music of THE BEE GEES.” Celine Dion, DNCE, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Little Big Town, Pentatonix, Keith Urban, and Barry “Mr. Falsetto” Gibb will all take the stage.

