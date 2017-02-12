BAFTA Awards Winners List: Casey Affleck & More

Wow, what a night! The EE British Academy Film Awards brought the star wattage and the teary eyed acceptance speeches you could want! We’ve got the list of who won every award of the night right here!
The EE British Academy Film Awards also known as the BAFTAs wowed audiences again on Feb. 12. TK continued its’ incredible winning streak on the way to Academy Awards. The ceremony was a TK affair and many had lots to say about TK.
TK ceremony details
The awards show honored the best of film both from the United Kingdom as well as around the world. TK and TK were big winners of the night. Check out the full list below:
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
The Girl With All the Gifts: Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director/Producer), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo And The Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
DIRECTOR
Arrival, Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake, Ken Loach
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnurnal Animals, Tom Ford
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell Or High Water, Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake, Paul Laverty
La La Land, Damien Chazelle
Manchester By The Sea, Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight, Barry Jenkins
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck, Manchester By The Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal, Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Arrival
Emily Blunt, The Girl On The Train
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman, Jackie
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel, Lion
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges, Hell Or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires, I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams, Manchester By The Sea
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Viola Davis, Fences
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Nocturnal Animals
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
MAKE UP & HAIR
Doctor Strange
Florence Foster Jenkins
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Alan Dimension
A Love Story
Tough
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland
