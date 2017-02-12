BAFTAs Best Dressed: Nicole Kidman, Daisy Ridley & More

REX/Shutterstock

The 70th annual British Academy Film Awards brought out the biggest names in movies on February 12 to London’s Royal Albert hall, and the looks were absolutely incredible. Click through our whole gallery here for all the best looks!

Viola Davis, 51, stunned on the carpet in a strapless gown, covered in different shades of blues and purple. Of course, it was cold on the carpet, so after strutting her stuff for photos, she added a black jacket to the top of it — and still looked incredible.

Star Wars star Daisy Ridley also looked amazing on the carpet, wearing a tea-length black and red gown, with floral patches. She paired it with black heels and a matching black and red jacket, also with an embroidered flower.

Emma Stone rocked the carpet as well in a plunging gown covered with floral embellishments, and actually had pants on underneath it!

Bryce Dallas Howard also took on the carpet with her father, Ron Howard, wearing a sleek, all black gown. With a plunging neckline, and side cut outs, the dress showed off her incredible figure and it was definitely one of the most stunning looks of the night.

Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner absolutely slayed the carpet in a fierce, plunging black and silver gown, with a super high slit. Of course with her figure, it fell perfectly.

Speaking of plunges, Lion star, Nicole Kidman also took the carpet in a black Armani dress with an embellished, extremely plunging neckline. She added a belt to the dress, as well as a long, silver necklace, which looked classic and stunning.

HollywoodLifers, which look was your favorite?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.