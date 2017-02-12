Alicia Keys Stuns In Makeup-Free Look While Giving Epic Performance At 2017 Grammys

Image Courtesy of CBS

Alicia Keys was positively glowing at the 2017 Grammy Awards! Rocking gorgeous curls & a fresh face, the singer looked flawlessly beautiful in her refreshing look. She TOTALLY gave us major beauty envy — talk about stunning!

Can you say goddess? Alicia Keys, 36, projected softness AND power at the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 with her natural beauty look. Known for going makeup-free, we love Alicia’s approach to tonight’s beauty look as she let her huge hair do all the talking while performing alongside Maren Morris, 26, at the awards show. Not many people are brave enough to rock no makeup — especially on live TV — but Alicia is a pro at it, and we love how she went to the show bare-faced and confident.

Very rarely wearing makeup for over a year, Alicia has become an inspiration to women everywhere, encouraging them to accept their natural beauty and giving them the actual confidence to do so. “I guess I’ve come to terms that life is going to be a constant peeling back of layers, a constant unlearning of what we’ve been taught or believe to be true,” Alicia told Glamour magazine for their March issue.

“I think that I’ve come to terms with the fact that that’s just going to happen for the whole duration of my life. I feel really good about being able to look myself in the face and say, ‘Oh, who are you now?’ And that might change.”

Alicia looked amazing for music’s biggest night, and we don’t blame her for wanting to look her best. After all, the 15-time Grammy Awards winner is hit the stage to perform, and her fans couldn’t WAIT! Alicia and Maren, who’s a rising country star and multi-nominee, truly brought down the house with their performance. The two previously shared the stage for an episode of CMT’s Crossroads, which aired in December so their encore tonight was definitely highly anticipated. Great job, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you loving Alicia’s beauty look as much as we are?

