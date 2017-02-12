Courtesy of CBS

This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for! Winning Song Of The Year must be a dream come true, and Adele just claimed the incredible title for ‘Hello.’ Huge congratulations are in order, so check out all the details on the singer’s ultimate victory!

Out of all the 84 categories at the 2017 Grammys, winning Song Of The Year feels the most important. Think about ALL the songs you’ve heard on the radio, and THIS ONE in particular just won an award for leading the pack. The competition was tough, but ultimately, Adele, 28, won for her hit song “Hello.” To claim her trophy, the English beauty stunned inside the Staples Center in a lacy long-sleeve, floor-length green gown that made her eyes POP! Why is her cat-eye eyeliner always so on point?!

There could only be one winner, but we still need to congratulate all the other artists who were nominated for the same title. Mike Posner‘s “I Took A Bill In Ibiza,” Justin Bieber‘s “Love Yourself,” Beyonce‘s “Formation,” and Lukas Graham‘s “7 Years” all deserve awards in our hearts. It’s probably a good thing that Justin didn’t in this year, especially after ditching the Grammys and calling the epic award show “irrelevant.” Imagine about how awkward if would’ve been if his named were called to the stage.

This has been a HUGE night for Adele! She kicked off the Grammys with “Hello,” sang for George Michael‘s heartbreaking tribute piece, and snagged an award — all while being the truest, most genuine version of herself. It wouldn’t be an Adele moment without some foul language, but unfortunately, the stunner let it slip at the wrong moment. In the middle of her George memorial, Adele dropped a shocking F-bomb and demanded to start over! Hey, major respect for catching her mistake and correcting it.

