Hello, it’s Adele! This was by far the most competitive Album of the Year Grammys race in years, and ultimately her ’25’ beat out Beyonce’s brilliant ‘Lemonade’ to take home the trophy Feb. 12. We’ve got all the details on she brought Queen Bey to tears with her heartfelt speech.

Adele for the win! The 28-year-old took home music’s biggest honor, snagging Album of the Year for her breathtaking 25, which was SO deserving of the award. This was such a tight race as she was up against 35-year-old Beyonce‘s incredible Lemonade, a collection of songs that spoke so strongly of female empowerment and was one of the best selling albums of 2016. Ultimately voters thought Adele’s ballads of heartbreak and soulful songs that oozed with emotion came out on top in such a close contest, but she took the time to share her incredible fandom for Bey.

The beautiful Brit was so stunned by the honor, especially since she’s one of Bey’s biggest fans and was sure that Lemonade would take home the title. She gave an emotional tribute to Beyonce, telling her “I’ve always loved you and I always will,” which brought the pregnant singer to tears! The amount of adoration that she has towards Bey showed in how much time she spent during her acceptance speech gushing about the superstar. Adele cleaned up at the 59th annual event, taking home Song of the Year for” Hello,” Pop Vocal Album for 25 and Pop Solo Performance again or “Hello.”

Justin Bieber‘s Purpose was up for the big award, and it was definitely deserving as it featured hit after hit of catchy songs that helped him transition from a teen idol to a full-fledged pop superstar. For years the 22-year-old was so bitter about never having won a Grammy, but was finally rewarded in 2016 for Best Dance Recording along with Diplo and Skrillex for “Where Are U Now?” We know he’s going to win Album of the Year one day, but the competition for 2017’s trophy was just too stiff.

Drake, 30, put in a great run with his incredible album Views, but just like Justin it was the nomination that was his reward in this stacked race. The same goes for 38-year-old roots rocker Sturgill Simpson‘s A Sailor’s Guide to Earth, which gave him a whole new audience thanks to all of the attention his Album of the Year nod got him. His record was brilliant, but going up against the likes of Beyonce and Adele was just too tough a task.

