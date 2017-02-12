Adele Brings Down The House With Iconic Grammys Performance Of ‘Hello’

Image Courtesy of CBS

Yas, queen! The 2017 Grammys were at their best when nominee Adele took the stage and crushed the crowd with a chilling performance.

Adele, 28, opened the 2017 Grammy Awards by standing in a black circle wearing a stunning, long black and red gown. Her song of choice? The iconic “Hello”. Behind the gorgeous blonde, a black-and-white screen showed a close up of the Grammy winner as she serenaded the crowd. Of course the audience cheered with delight as she kicked into the catchy chorus, belting out those incredible high notes we all love to hear.

We also have to point out how beautiful Adele looked with her blonde hair down, a look she doesn’t usually rock for performances. Her beauty look was effortless as she served the drama while singing the heartbreaking ballad we all know the words to.

Before the show even started Adele was having a great night, rocking an emerald gown on the carpet that left everyone’s jaws on the floor. On top of that, Adele was awarded the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. How exciting is that? Congrats, Adele!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of Adele’s performance? Are you glad she opened the show? Comment below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.