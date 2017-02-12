Adele Just Won The Grammys Red Carpet With Her ‘Blue Steel’ Pose

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images

Ummm, excuse me? Adele just SHUT IT DOWN wearing head to toe green on the Grammys red carpet. Her flawless cat eye and romantic updo were everything!

The cat eye is back and it’s better than ever! We’ve missed Adele!

She looked gorgeous in Givenchy at the 2017 Grammys, held live from Los Angeles on Feb. 12. Sticking to her signature beauty look, Adele’s makeup artist Michael Ashton created a precise winged look, lining both her top and lower lash line to really make her eyes pop.

Keeping the focus on the eyes, Michael left the rest of the look neutral, focusing on perfect skin by prepping with products from Ole Henriksen like the Ole Henriksen Ultimate Lift Eye Cream and Ole Henriksen Nurture Me Creme. To complete the look, he added a soft flush to the cheeks and a soft pink lip with a touch of shine.

Her hair was perfectly swept in a stunning updo. Flawless!

Adele’s makeup artist Michael was just announced as a Marc Jacobs Beauty brand ambassador for 2017. According to the brand, he will bring his “unique artistry expertise and points of view to the brand, traveling the world on behalf of marc jacobs beauty to enhance editorial vision, create digital tutorials for new launches, and craft iconic looks on their celebrity clientele.”

We can’t wait to see more from Michael and Adele!

