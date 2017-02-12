Adele’s Dress At The Grammy Awards: Gorgeous In Green Gown

Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

All eyes were on Adele as she rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Grammy Awards clad in a gorgeous green Givenchy gown. She looked simply stunning!

Adele, 28, looked beautiful when she stepped out for the Grammy Awards in LA on Feb. 11 in a gorgeous green embellished gown that fit her figure like a glove as she made her way down the red carpet at the Staples Center in her Givenchy Haute Couture creation by Riccardo Tisci.

The color of the dress looked beautiful against her complexion and she wore her hair up to keep the focus on her gorgeous gown, her kohl-rimmed eye makeup tying the whole look together. Her military green dress featured long sleeves and was embellished with embroidered tone-on-tone Swarovski crystals, adding to the intricate detailing. The top of the frock featured a checkerboard design while the silk satin micro pleated bottom flowed around her. She polished it off with green satin pumps embroidered with Swarovski crystals — from head-to-toe her Grammys look was beyond glam!

The songstress is up for multiple awards and she opted for a captivating look for her big night — and we loved it. Be sure to tune in to see if Adele is a big winner and let us know what you thought of her fierce fashion choice. Did you love Adele’s glam gown as much as we did? Check it out here and let us know and be sure to browse all of the stunning red carpet styles above in our best dressed gallery!

