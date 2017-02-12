Busta Rhymes Slams Trump As President ‘Agent Orange’ In ATCQ Grammys Performance

Courtesy Of CBS

So groovy. It was an old school meets new school collab when Anderson .Paak and A Tribe Called Quest and Busta Rhymes performed at The 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 12th. Keep reading for all the details on this epic performance.

That was so cool. Anderson .Paak, 31, was joined on stage by the classic hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest, Busta Rhymes and Consequence, in front of the biggest names in the music industry during the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. The guys kicked off with “Award Tour,” then a bit of their hit “Can I Kick It,” and then they played “We The People,” from the Tribe’s newest album. Busta led a patriotic protest on stage at the Grammys by leading the rappers in shouting ‘resist,’ after slamming President Donald Trump and calling him, ‘Agent Orange,’ a very bold move!

The annual award show was hosted by James Corden, 38, but the fab collab was introduced by Solange Knowles. Anderson sounded amazing next to the surviving Tribe members, Q-Tip, 46, and Ali Shaheed Muhammad, 46, as they performed something new mixed with something old, super cool!

A Tribe Called Quest lost one it’s members in 2016 when Phife Dawg passed away but that hasn’t stopped the group from putting out great music. The crew which originally formed in 1985, has been creating music for over 30 years. In 2016, the guys from Queens, New York dropped their 6th studio album, “We Got It from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service.” The album is fire and full of classic hip hop beats with a new school twist. Go listen to it!

Hip-hop legends A Tribe Called Quest bring the 🔥🔥🔥 and get political at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/fFEfJSnFYT — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

It was a brilliant idea to mash-up the East Coast guys from Tribe with Anderson from Ventura, California. They sounded perfect together. Missing from the Grammy collaboration was Foo Fighters frontman and Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, 48, who was prematurely announced to be on stage with the hip hop crew but was never actually confirmed . The Grammys is the one place every year where the best artists in the game come together for rare performances. This was one of those appearances fans will not get to see anywhere else and it was unforgettable.

HollywoodLifers, where did the Anderson and Tribe performance rank among your favorite moments at the Grammys? Let us know what you thought of the epic collab between new school hip hop star Anderson and veteran rappers A Tribe Called Quest!

