2 Chainz Is Shocked That ‘Bachelor’ Star Corinne Olympios Was In His Music Video

Mind blown! 2 Chainz was totally shocked to learn that ‘The Bachelor’ villain Corinne Olympios appeared in his 2011 music video, making the confession on Feb. 12. The rapper even joked how he helped turn a video vixen into a full-blown reality star!

2 Chainz, 39, was just as surprised as the rest of the world to hear that Corinne Olympios, 24, starred in his 2011 music video “Zip & A Double Cup.” The rapper stopped by the 2017 Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 and was questioned about his former co-star, who has been shocking fans with her wild antics on Season 21 of The Bachelor. “I heard, I heard, I need to see it,” he said about Corrine’s appearance to E! News on the red carpet. Luckily, they provided a clip, so he could take a peek at her video vixen days! It looks like she was destined for fame all along!

The “I’m Different” rapper appeared to be totally shocked! “She was real close to me! Super close,” 2 Chainz says, while observing her sensual moves in the music video featuring Juicy J. After a few moments, he jokes, “What was she doing?! Is she OK?! She was feeling good!” As far as interacting with Corinne, the lyricist said he doesn’t recall ever speaking to her.

He explained, “I remember the video, but when I do videos I try to be professional. I try to be business-like, so I don’t try to mingle with the workers or whatever. But it’s good to see she was close to me and has become successful. You too, ladies, if you get closer!” 2 Chainz also said he would “probably not” ever appear on a dating show himself, but he didn’t entirely shut down the possibility in the future. He joked, “but if the money was good, I probably will!” OMG!

2 Chainz was definitely in great spirits, since he won his first Grammy for Best Rap Performance! On top of that, he also revealed that he’s got some great new music on the way with Drake. The “Birthday Song” rapper’s upcoming album called Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, is set to drop April 7, so clearly he’s got big things in store! We can’t wait to check out his evolved sound!

