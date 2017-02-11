Manchester United Vs. Watford Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Game

Gooooooal! Manchester United has found success in the EFL Cup, but have struggled to make any progress in the Premier League. The Red Devils will try to crack the EPL Top 5 when they play Watford on Feb. 11, so tune in to see every thrilling second.

While Manchester United’s Premier League season hasn’t been the worst, at 46 points, the Red Devils are just sitting outside the Top 5. They’re a long way from the top, as Chelsea reigns supreme with 59 points. If Man U can pull off the victory over Watford, they might be able to sneak past Liverpool. Anything can happen when these two sides clash on Old Trafford. The match is set for 10:00 AM ET so get ready to kick off the day with some sport.

Manchester United is coming off a 3-0 victory of the defending Premier League champs, Leicester City (who are in no way going back-to-back this year.) The match seemed to bring back some bittersweet memories for manager Jose Mourinho. During a post-game press conference, Man U’s manager recalled the time he (while coaching Chelsea) lost 2-1 to the Foxes, which would be his last match while in charge of the Blues.

“We’ve been here before as well, you’ve had your hair cut and your team has become more ruthless, it’s not a coincidence, is it?” a reporter asked, according to Bleacher Report. “And the last time I sat in this chair, the next day, I was sacked!” Jose responded. Hilarious. Thankfully, with that victory, Jose shouldn’t be too worried about keeping his job.

Manchester United shouldn’t worry about this game. James Wilson is the only major player out injured, as he’s dealing with ACL injury, according to The Sun. Other than that, the squad is fit and healthy. It’s a shame Watford can’t say the same, as Costel Pantilimon, 30, Nordin Amrabat, 29, Christian Kabasele, 25, and Roberto Pereyra, 26, are all questionable for this game. Hopefully they’ll be set, because Watford could use all the help they can get.

