T.I. & Tiny: She Wants To Go Through All His Texts & Emails To Disprove Her Suspicions

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris wants T.I. to prove he’s not up to any funny business, by allowing her to go through all his texts and emails to disprove her suspicions, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why she’s putting the rapper to the test!

T.I., 36, isn’t ready to move on from his estranged Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, just yet. However, in order to improve the current state of their tension-fueled relationship, the rapper is going to have to put it all on the line and keep NO more secrets. “She wants to see his phone and go through all his texts, pictures, his DM’s, his emails, the whole shebang,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants to prove or disprove her suspicions and that’s the only way. T.I.’s. being shady and Tiny has clues.” That’s not all!

Tiny also wants him to show how much he loves her with his heart, not only with over-the-top romantic gestures. Our source explained, “He’s going to have to come with much more than gifts, this Valentine’s Day. If he thinks roses, chocolates and champagne is going to cheer her up and make her forget about the BS he’s put her through, he’s sadly mistaken.” She admitted that she’s open to a reconciliation, but also noted how he’s going to have to put in work to make things right.

It seems she’s ready to pull the plug on their six-year marriage if things don’t change. The rapper recently made a red carpet appearance with a stunning mystery woman at an NFL Network Media party on Feb. 3. It was later discovered that it was only his good friend Kristen Ingram, but that didn’t stop the rumor mill from going into overdrive, which caused more drama between the pair.

“T.I. knows damn well he’s adding fuel to the fire by taking pics with women, knowing he and Tiny are still working on their marriage,” our source added. “Tiny doesn’t understand it and she thought they were past this type of drama and disrespect.” The couple also has a beautiful family together after being exclusive for almost two decades, so fans are hoping they’ll work out their differences!

