The Weeknd Spotted At Cartier: Splurging On Valentine’s Gift For Selena Gomez? —Pic

Ooh la la! The Weeknd was spotted at Cartier. Could he be picking up a special something for Selena?

Whoa there! The Weeknd, 26, was seen leaving a Cartier in Beverly Hills on Feb. 10. The “Starboy” singer braved the rain with his hood up to pop into the famous jewelry store and with Valentine’s Day only days away you’ve got to wonder who he’s shopping for. Could he have his eye on something extra sparkly for Selena Gomez, 24?

Sel’s romance with The Weeknd continued to be big news and Abel reportedly cannot get over how amazing his new lady is. “He’s loved how supportive and loving she is and how she’s selfless when it comes to him and others who are important in her life,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “He believes he hit the jackpot with Selena and he didn’t have to gamble his whole life to find her,” the insider told us. Aw, how adorable is that?

The couple have continued to heat things up since they were first seen out together in Santa Monica on Jan. 10 when they pair shared a kiss. They continued to keep things pretty low key for a few weeks, but fans could not help noticing they were attending the same events. Finally, The Weeknd rented out a Dave & Busters and he got to hang out with Selena and a huge group of their friends. Love it!

The couple took it international soon after and were spotted in Italy. How romantic! Sel and The Weeknd browsed through shops and museums and were super cozy the whole time. Now people cannot wait to see if Selena shows up to the Grammys to make their public debut as a couple!

HollywoodLifers, do you think The Weeknd is picking up a V-day gift for Sel? Sound off in the comments below!

