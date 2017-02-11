Taylor Swift Has A Doppelgänger & Twitter Is Going Crazy Over It

REX/Shutterstock/ Courtesy of Instagram

OMG, we’re seeing double! The Internet is buzzing about an Instagrammer who is an exact replica of Taylor Swift! You won’t believe the resemblance in these pics!

This is actually insane! Taylor Swift, 26, has a drop-dead doppleganger out there in the world, and thanks to the Internet’s great detective skills, we discovered that exactly who she is! A popular Instagrammer by the name of April Gloria gained nationwide attention after fans noticed that she looks exactly like the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer!

I'm shook this girl looks so much like taylor. like wtf pic.twitter.com/iDt4FgpbbQ — gracie (@tswiftpower) February 10, 2017

*becomes an april gloria fan* https://t.co/lucABJhHVy — Taylor Swift (@mothertaylor) February 10, 2017

👀 A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 11, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

April is a makeup artist and a cosplay actress with quite a faithful following on social media. And if you head over to April’s official Instagram page, the Tay Tay lookalike has posted a number of pics that are definitely Taylor-esque. April’s selfies especially, resemble Taylor the most, from the closeups on her blue eyes to her cozy and chic sweaters — she’s the singer’s spitting image! She even wears red lipstick just like Taylor! OMG, this is seriously crazy! These two have to meet!

Naturally, the Internet freaked out once they got a load of those photos. Many couldn’t believe how alike Tay and April looked. “I’m shook this girl looks so much like taylor. Like wtf, one fan tweeted on Feb. 10. “@aprilgloria looks SOOOOOO much like @taylorswift13. IT IS CRAZY,” another fan chimed in. We can’t believe how much Taylor and April look alike. There are no signs that Taylor and April have ever crossed paths, but we really hope that some one will introduce them soon. That would really be the most epic picture ever!

