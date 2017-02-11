‘Sister Wives’ Stars March On Utah State Capitol To Demand Plural Marriage Right

AP Images

The Brown Family is fighting for their right to be a legal family. The stars of TLC’s ‘Sister Wives’ joined hundreds of other polygamous people on the steps of the Utah State Capitol on Feb. 10 to rally together in support of plural marriage. Check out pics of the protest here.

The stars of the reality TV series Sister Wives — who really are members of a polygamous family — took their show on the road to the Utah State Capitol in Salt Lake City on Feb. 10, where they joined protestors fighting a proposed bill that would maintain polygamy’s felony status in Utah. “I’m a father, a husband, and a lover, NOT a felon,” read a sign that Kody Brown — patriarch of the family that stars on the hit TLC show — held during the protest. While the Kody and his wives — Meri, Janelle, Christine and Robyn — all used to live in Utah, the family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2011.

Kody has long been protesting Utah’s current bigamy law — which states that married people may not live with more than one spouse or have an additional “spiritual spouse” — even trying to take it up with the Supreme Court as recently as January. The new bill that Republican Rep. Mike Noel of Kanab is proposing, would “adjust the definition of bigamy to say someone is guilty if he or she ‘purports’ to marry two or more people and cohabits with them,” The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

This bill would also allow for more severe punishments for polygamous people who are convicted for more than their claimed marital status — including crimes like domestic or sexual abuse, the AP reports. However, the law offers protection to people who flee polygamous relationships out of fear, who have been coerced, are underage, or are trying to protect a minor who resides in a plural family.

