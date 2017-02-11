Loose Waves & Berry Lips Is The Runway & Red Carpet Look You Need Now

REX / Shutterstock

Seen on Priyanka Chopra and on the runway for Fall 2017, berry lips and loose waves are glamorous, sexy and stylish. Read expert tips on how to copy the look below.

Models at the Pamella Roland Fall 2017 show at New York Fashion Week on February 10 were stunning with undone waves and a bold lip color.

I was backstage with lead hairstylist Marshall Lin, who created the look with Fekkai products.

Here’s how to copy the exact hair look:

“Start with a high-shine foundation by washing hair with Brilliant Glossing Shampoo and Conditioner. First, apply Full Blown Volume Lightweight Styling Whip throughout hair and comb through. Spray Blowout Primer from root to tip for heat and frizz protection and blow dry smooth. Create a clean middle part.

Using a 1” curling iron, curl each section 2.5” away from the scalp. Let curls completely set and cool down before touching. When curls are cool, use a paddle brush to gently comb through each curl for a looser look. Add Blowout Hair Refresher Dry Shampoo all over for a boost of texture and volume. Finish with Sheer Hold Hairspray for light hold.”

Makeup focused on a bold, berry lip, done with Artistry makeup products. This is also a look Priyanka loves! Makeup lead Rick DiCenna described the inspiration: “This season’s makeup look is all about imperfect beauty. Applied on glowing, healthy skin, the look starts the night boldly glamorous and is all the more exquisite after tousled from a night of dancing.”

Get the exact lip with the Artistry Automatic Lip Liner Pencil in Spiced Wine, followed by the Artistry Signature Color Lipstick in Velvet or Rich Cocoa. Finish with Artistry Signature Color Lip Up Lip Gloss in Raspberry Kiss.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Priyanka Chopra’s loose waves? Are you watching the runway at New York Fashion Week?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.