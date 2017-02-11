Nicole Miller Fall 2017 Collection: Edgy & Perfect For Ashley Benson & Bella Thorne

REX/Shutterstock

How cool and edgy was the Nicole Miller Fall 2017 fashion show? Every year Nicole puts on a fabulous show and this year was amazing, plus, we got to speak to Nicole one-on-one on all things fashion & her latest collection!

The Nicole Miller Fall 2017 fashion show on Feb. 10th was fabulous and we are so happy that we got to catch up with Nicole before her show! The entire show revolved around one girl that Nicole dreamt up — “The Star, The Empress and The Queen of Swords aligned to inspire my gypsy grunge girl.”

When we spoke to Nicole, she said what inspired her collection was a girl who had just left the fortune teller and got her tarot cards read and all the stars were aligning. When we asked her some Fall trends that we can expect to see this season she said the bomber jacket because it’s being done in different ways. Like her gold sequin bomber jacket for example, which featured floral embellishments all over it. She also said baggy pants with a drop crotch are a big trend.

As for trends that Nicole is totally over — the cold shoulder. We never thought we’d see the day that off-the-shoulder is out but Nicole said it’s “been done to death,” and that when you step into a restaurant in NYC, everyone is wearing it. We did get excited when we asked who she’s excited to see on all the red carpets, as it is awards season. She said Alicia Vikander has the best style and Emma Stone — we couldn’t agree more, to be honest.

We are obsessed with Nicole’s entire collection and we could totally see Ashley Benson, 27, and Bella Thorne, 19, rock her looks because both of their styles are so edgy and grungy — do you agree?

What did you guys think of Nicole Miller’s fashion show?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.